Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 405.68 points or 0.87% at 46288.79 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 3.06%), Blue Star Ltd (down 2.38%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.74%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.62%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.01%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.64%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.61%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 5.99%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.67%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.85 or 0.69% at 62191.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.6 points or 0.54% at 18576.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.76 points or 0.24% at 30173.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.1% at 9401.13.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1927 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

