Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 231.19 points or 0.53% at 43329.54 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.79%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.88%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.69%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.51%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.31%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.71%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.42 or 0.11% at 58716.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.15 points or 0.14% at 17494.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.6 points or 0.71% at 28988.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.88 points or 0.27% at 8907.92.

On BSE,2081 shares were trading in green, 1149 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

