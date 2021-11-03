Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 416.8 points or 0.94% at 44072.02 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 3.22%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 3.08%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 2.45%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.64%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 1.17%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.97%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.22%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.47%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.72%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 179.14 or 0.3% at 59849.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.55 points or 0.25% at 17843.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 60.6 points or 0.21% at 28545.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.25 points or 0.1% at 8955.89.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

