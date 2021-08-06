Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 102.22 points or 0.28% at 36602.45 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.07%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.68%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.62%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.37%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 0.9%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.58%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.27 or 0.25% at 54356.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.6 points or 0.14% at 16271.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.09 points or 0.34% at 26821.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.91 points or 0.17% at 8212.13.

On BSE,1775 shares were trading in green, 1359 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

