Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 485.59 points or 1.52% at 31526.39 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.87%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.57%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.26%),Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.5%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.21%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.15%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.75%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.31%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.67 or 0.46% at 47923.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.05 points or 0.46% at 14362.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.88 points or 0.75% at 20930.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.67 points or 0.41% at 6818.08.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

