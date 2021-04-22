Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.8%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5249.5, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.35% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.83% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5249.5, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 14324.8. The Sensex is at 47824.23, up 0.25%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 20.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13426.9, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5247.5, up 1.62% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 30.35% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.83% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

