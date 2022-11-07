Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 354.49 points or 0.83% at 42221.12 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.48%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.85%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.57%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.71%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.1%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.57%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.47%), and Havells India Ltd (up 1.08%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.94 or 0.25% at 60797.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.55 points or 0.16% at 18087.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.74 points or 0.34% at 29205.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.46% at 9106.83.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

