Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 287.59 points or 1.19% at 23974.89 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Tarsons Products Ltd (down 8.24%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 7.24%),Themis Medicare Ltd (down 4.7%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 4%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cipla Ltd (down 2.37%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.31%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 2.16%), Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.1%), and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 2.03%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 13.11%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 4.6%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 4.43%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.94 or 0.25% at 60797.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.55 points or 0.16% at 18087.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.74 points or 0.34% at 29205.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.46% at 9106.83.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

