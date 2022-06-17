Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 635.82 points or 1.83% at 34077.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 5.19%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.27%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.08%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.45%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.39%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.29%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 4.42%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.81%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.74%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.78 or 0.16% at 51411.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.1 points or 0.33% at 15309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.58 points or 0.71% at 24173.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.58 points or 0.55% at 7512.51.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)