Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 17.17 points or 0.04% at 38981.87 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 2.02%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.19%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.63%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.4%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.11%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (up 1.85%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.89%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.69%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 81.27 or 0.15% at 55478.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.11% at 16538.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.52 points or 0.47% at 26602.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61 points or 0.74% at 8311.66.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

