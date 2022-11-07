Punjab National Bank rises for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 42.25, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.35% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% jump in NIFTY and a 5.2% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.25, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18129. The Sensex is at 60898.86, down 0.08%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 15.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 6.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41258.45, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 749.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 787.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

