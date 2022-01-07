Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 659.48 points or 1.44% at 46302.34 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 3.22%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.2%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.48%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.48%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.89%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.31%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.47%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.12 or 0.81% at 60083.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.1 points or 0.84% at 17895.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.57 points or 0.71% at 30116.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.36 points or 0.53% at 8961.65.

On BSE,2250 shares were trading in green, 668 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

