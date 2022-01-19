Consumer Durables stocks gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 78.23 points or 0.17% at 45743.66 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.92%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.56%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.54%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.42%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 0.18%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.12%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.85%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.44 or 0.55% at 60423.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.85 points or 0.5% at 18022.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.32 points or 0.39% at 30422.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.75 points or 0.48% at 9012.38.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1992 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

