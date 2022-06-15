Tata Steel Ltd Falls 3.84%

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 13.24% over last one month compared to 6.95% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.55% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd lost 3.84% today to trade at Rs 958. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.81% to quote at 16805.15. The index is down 6.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 0.65% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 13.08 % over last one year compared to the 0.18% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 13.24% over last one month compared to 6.95% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.6 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 951.5 on 15 Jun 2022.

