Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 144.25 points or 0.34% at 42528.42 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 1.93%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.38%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.32%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.31%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.06%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.68%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.29 or 0.13% at 60760.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.45 points or 0.02% at 18057.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.59 points or 0.45% at 29119.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.41 points or 0.04% at 9077.42.

On BSE,1938 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

