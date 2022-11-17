Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 265.26 points or 0.88% at 29775.93 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.97%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.62%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.45%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.35%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.2%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.2%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.69%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.67%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.87%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.52%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.89 or 0.06% at 61941.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.15 points or 0.09% at 18393.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.68 points or 0.19% at 28905.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8923.09.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1924 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

