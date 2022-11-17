JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Consumer goods shares edge lower
Business Standard

Consumer Durables shares fall

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 580.84 points or 1.4% at 41006.58 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 4.6%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.27%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.05%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.83%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.03%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 1.01%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.89%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.89 or 0.06% at 61941.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.15 points or 0.09% at 18393.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.68 points or 0.19% at 28905.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8923.09.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1924 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU