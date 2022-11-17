Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 580.84 points or 1.4% at 41006.58 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 4.6%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.27%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.05%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.83%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.03%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 1.01%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.89%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.89 or 0.06% at 61941.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.15 points or 0.09% at 18393.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.68 points or 0.19% at 28905.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8923.09.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1924 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)