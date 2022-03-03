Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 40.7 points or 0.75% at 5355.37 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Orient Bell Ltd (down 8.18%), Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (down 6.32%),Asian Paints Ltd (down 4.68%),Somany Ceramics Ltd (down 4.19%),Havells India Ltd (down 4.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Easy Trip Planners Ltd (down 4.03%), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (down 3.99%), Varroc Engineering Ltd (down 3.39%), Shalimar Paints Ltd (down 3.17%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 3.17%).

On the other hand, Future Enterprises-DVR (up 19.95%), Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (up 11.69%), and Career Point Ltd (up 9.17%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 101.76 or 0.18% at 55367.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.85 points or 0.22% at 16570.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.31 points or 0.7% at 26818.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.44 points or 0.17% at 8142.28.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 1112 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

