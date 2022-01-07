Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 226.94 points or 0.77% at 29090.56 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.55%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.83%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.12%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.35%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.05%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.8%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.59%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (up 2.5%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.54%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 1.21%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 89.81 or 0.15% at 59691.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.75 points or 0.26% at 17791.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.7 points or 0.4% at 30025.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.67 points or 0.5% at 8958.96.

On BSE,2078 shares were trading in green, 1271 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

