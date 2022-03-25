Container Corporation Of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Leisure Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and EIH Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2022.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 682.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 77522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29785 shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd spiked 8.30% to Rs 479.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53480 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd advanced 7.18% to Rs 85.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd added 6.87% to Rs 147.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54072 shares in the past one month.

