Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 83.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.66% to Rs 153.29 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 83.25% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.66% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.85% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 522.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 418.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales153.29110.55 39 522.15418.55 25 OPM %18.9020.53 -21.2219.12 - PBDT27.6887.83 -68 106.63147.94 -28 PBT19.5179.72 -76 75.65115.69 -35 NP13.3579.68 -83 60.72114.25 -47
