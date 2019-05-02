Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 83.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.66% to Rs 153.29 crore

Net profit of declined 83.25% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.66% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.85% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 522.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 418.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

153.29110.55522.15418.5518.9020.5321.2219.1227.6887.83106.63147.9419.5179.7275.65115.6913.3579.6860.72114.25

