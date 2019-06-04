Contil India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 531.25% to Rs 2.02 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 531.25% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 822.89% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.020.32 531 7.660.83 823 OPM %0.9925.00 -0.5224.10 - PBDT0.210.08 163 0.360.20 80 PBT0.200.08 150 0.340.19 79 NP0.120.04 200 0.260.15 73
