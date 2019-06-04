Contil India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 531.25% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of Contil rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 531.25% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 822.89% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.020.327.660.830.9925.000.5224.100.210.080.360.200.200.080.340.190.120.040.260.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)