Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Continental Chemicals rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1033.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.85% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.11 -100 0.190.61 -69 OPM %0-100.00 --394.74-40.98 - PBDT0.290.05 480 0.370.12 208 PBT0.270.03 800 0.300.05 500 NP0.280.02 1300 0.340.03 1033
