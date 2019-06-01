Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panther Industrial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Panther found dead in Rajasthan
Panther strays into village, creates commotion before getting captured
Michael B Jordan opted for therapy after playing villain in Black Panther
'Black Panther' becomes first superhero film ever to be nominated for best picture at Oscars
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Panther Industrial Products reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU