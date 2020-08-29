Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.25% to Rs 9.67 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.25% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.6715.665.894.020.410.400.340.310.250.23

