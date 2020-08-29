Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.25% to Rs 9.67 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.25% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.6715.66 -38 OPM %5.894.02 -PBDT0.410.40 3 PBT0.340.31 10 NP0.250.23 9
