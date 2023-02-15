Cool Caps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 256.00% to Rs 58.99 croreNet loss of Cool Caps Industries reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 256.00% to Rs 58.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.9916.57 256 OPM %4.737.97 -PBDT1.860.95 96 PBT1.050.49 114 NP-0.420.33 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
