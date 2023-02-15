Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 331.18 croreNet profit of Uniparts India rose 28.21% to Rs 56.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 331.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales331.18302.52 9 OPM %23.8222.09 -PBDT83.8967.68 24 PBT73.8058.50 26 NP56.3143.92 28
