Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 331.18 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 28.21% to Rs 56.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 331.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.331.18302.5223.8222.0983.8967.6873.8058.5056.3143.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)