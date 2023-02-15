JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 3192.14 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 6.03% to Rs 139.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 3192.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2649.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3192.142649.56 20 OPM %14.0614.99 -PBDT370.95342.22 8 PBT173.44181.34 -4 NP139.39148.34 -6

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

