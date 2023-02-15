Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 3192.14 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 6.03% to Rs 139.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 3192.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2649.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3192.142649.5614.0614.99370.95342.22173.44181.34139.39148.34

