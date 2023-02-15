Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 137.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 184.57 croreNet loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 40.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 184.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 197.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales184.57197.53 -7 OPM %54.1646.69 -PBDT-53.5156.25 PL PBT-68.3035.32 PL NP-137.1240.21 PL
