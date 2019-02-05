Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 47.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.96% to Rs 23.46 croreNet profit of Coral Laboratories rose 47.64% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.4619.08 23 OPM %12.968.81 -PBDT4.633.09 50 PBT4.142.68 54 NP3.132.12 48
