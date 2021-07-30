Core Industries Record Near 9% Spurt On Year In June

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of June, 2021.ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.6 in June 2021, which increased by 8.9 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of June 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in June 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March 2021 is revised to 12.6% from its provisional level 6.8%. The growth rate of ICI during April-June 2021-22 was 25.3% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

Coal -Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 7.4 per cent in June,2021 overJune,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.8 per cent in June, 2021 over June, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 3.4 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 20.6 per cent in June, 2021over June, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 21.8 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products-Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 2.4 per cent in June, 2021 over June, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 15.4 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.0 per cent in June, 2021 over June, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.7 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel -Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 25.0 per cent in June, 2021 over June, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 86.0 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement -Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 4.3 per cent in June, 2021 over June, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 52.9 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity -Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 7.2 per cent in June, 2021 over June,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 16.4 per cent during April to June, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

