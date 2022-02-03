Volumes soar at Dhani Services Ltd counter

Dhani Services Ltd clocked volume of 820.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 51.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.90 lakh shares

Blue Star Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd clocked volume of 820.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 51.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.76% to Rs.151.55. Volumes stood at 23.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 14.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94798 shares. The stock gained 8.89% to Rs.993.00. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd witnessed volume of 40.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.69% to Rs.407.45. Volumes stood at 31.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd clocked volume of 11.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.605.40. Volumes stood at 93862 shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 23.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.487.65. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

