Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

VST Industries Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2020.
CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 5518 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 548 shares. The stock slipped 2.71% to Rs.1,700.95. Volumes stood at 260 shares in the last session.
VST Industries Ltd saw volume of 2071 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 296 shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.3,338.95. Volumes stood at 268 shares in the last session.
L&T Technology Services Ltd clocked volume of 26686 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5465 shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.1,731.00. Volumes stood at 6667 shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96744 shares. The stock lost 0.87% to Rs.34.35. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd witnessed volume of 1075 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.5,288.00. Volumes stood at 277 shares in the last session.
