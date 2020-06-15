Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 76.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 407.46 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 76.83% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 407.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.97% to Rs 154.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 1498.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1440.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales407.46346.80 17 1498.271440.92 4 OPM %39.4269.65 -54.1567.20 - PBDT23.2390.14 -74 229.16328.32 -30 PBT18.0586.54 -79 211.63315.81 -33 NP13.0856.46 -77 154.97201.19 -23
