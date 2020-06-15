Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 76.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 407.46 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 76.83% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 407.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.97% to Rs 154.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 1498.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1440.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

