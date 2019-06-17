JUST IN
Cox & Kings gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Cox & Kings announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -

Commercial paper - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed) Commercial paper (carved out) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed) Non convertible debenture issue - CARE AA-; Stable (Revised from CARE AA; Stable) Long term bank facilities - CARE AA-; Stable (Revised from CARE AA; Stable) Issuer ratings - CARE AA - (Is); Stable (Revised from CARE AA (Is); Stable)

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:21 IST

