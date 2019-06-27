Cox & Kings plunges after credit rating downgrade

hit a lower circuit limit of 10% at Rs 40.50 on BSE after Brickwork Ratings downgraded Cox & Kings' non-convertible issue.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 141.59 points or 0.36% at 39,733.67.

On BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 2.65 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 49.50 and a 52-week intraday low of Rs 40.50 today. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 211.90 on 31 October 2018.

Brickwork Ratings has downgraded Cox & Kings' non-convertible issue rating to "BWR AA-; Stable" from "BWR AA; Stable". The ratings on commercial paper issue and commercial paper issue (carved out) were reaffirmed at "BWR A1+".

On a consolidated basis, reported a net loss of Rs 499.72 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to a net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales declined 6.4% to Rs 1,258.52 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Cox & Kings is a travel and tourism company.

