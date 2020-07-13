CPI inflation declines to 6.09% in June 2020

Core CPI inflation eases to 4.87% in June 2020

The all-India general CPI inflation declined to 6.09% in June 2020 (new base 2012=100), compared with 6.27% in May 2020. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 6.20% and urban area 5.91% in June 2020 as against 6.18% and 6.43% in May 2020. The core CPI inflation eased to 4.87% in June 2020 compared with 4.93% in May 2020. The cumulative CPI inflation has moved up to 6.52% in June-May FY2020 compared with 3.07% in June-May FY2019.

Among the CPI components, inflation of food and beverages declined to 7.29% in June 2020 from 8.37% in May 2020. Within the food items, the inflation declined for vegetables to 1.86%, pulses and products 16.68%, fruits (-) 0.68% and cereals and products 6.49%. The inflation also fell for milk and products to 8.44%, spices 11.74%, sugar and confectionery 4.41% and egg 7.40%. However, the inflation rose for meat and fish to 16.22%, non-alcoholic beverages 4.47%, oils and fats 12.27% and prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 4.30% in June 2020.

The inflation for housing eased to 3.55%, while that for miscellaneous items rose to 5.70% in June 2020. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication increased to 7.14%, personal care and effects 12.43%, education 5.51%, health 4.21%, while it declined for recreation and amusement at 3.01% and rose for household goods and services to 2.29% in June 2020.

The inflation for clothing and footwear increased to 3.53%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light moved up to 2.69% in June 2020.

