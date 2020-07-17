Piyush Goyal- Wilbur Ross Discuss Possibility Of Free Trade Agreement

Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways and Mr. Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce conversed on the ongoing India-USA trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues. There was a desire expressed to conclude this initial limited trade package and recognising the complementarities of the India-USA bilateral trade, discussed the possibility of an FTA.

In response to Minister Goyal's concern on USA keeping certain Indian products (24 items) under TVPRA (Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act)' list and designating them as 'child labour sectors'; thereby denying them the opportunity to participate in supply contracts of U.S. government agencies, Secretary Ross offered to set up a meeting between the labour department officials of both sides.

Minister Goyal also flagged the pending 'US-India Social Security Totalisation Agreement', which had been also discussed during the visit of President Trump to India in February 2020. While appreciating India's concern, Secretary Ross mentioned that the statutory requirements of U.S. have to be fulfilled by India in this regard. He offered to arrange a meeting between U.S. Social Security Administrator and concerned Indian officials to discuss and find a possible solution.

Minister Goyal also raised a concern on 'U.S. ban on import of wild catch shrimp from India' on the premise that fishing practices followed in India were non-compliant with US regulations to protect sea turtles. He mentioned the various conservation measures taken by Indian maritime states in protecting the sea turtles. Secretary Ross appreciated India's concerns and agreed to facilitate a discussion between the officials of U.S state department and Office of Marine Conservation with the Indian Department of Fisheries and Ministry of Forest and Environment, in this regard. At conclusion, Minister Goyal and Secretary Ross thanked each other and expressed their resolve to work together to further strengthen the Trade and economic ties between India and USA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)