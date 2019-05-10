FAO food price index rises to a 10-month high in April 2019

Except cereals, all the other sub-indices firmed in April 2019

The FAO Food Price Index rose in April 2019 to 10-month high, while rising 1.5% from March 2019 level, The FFPI still remains 2.3% below its level in the corresponding month last year. Except for the sub-index for cereals, all the other sub-indices firmed in April, led by dairy and meat, and to a lesser extent vegetable oils and sugar.

The FAO Price Index declined 2.8% from March and 5% below its April 2018 value. The sub-index fell for the fourth consecutive month, pressured by large export availabilities and slowing trade. Among the cereals, wheat prices fell the most in April, influenced by prospects for a strong rebound in the 2019 production, amid large exportable supplies. Maize prices were also lower, mostly because of expectations of larger South American By contrast, FAO's rice price index was generally stable in April, amid diverging trends across the various market segments and origins.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 0.9% from the previous month. The rise mainly reflects slight increases in palm and International rebounded somewhat on rising global import demand, combined with inventory drawdowns in exporting countries. Soyoil prices, on the other hand, notched up, underpinned primarily by robust domestic demand in the stemming from both the biodiesel and Firming also lent support to international

The FAO Dairy Price Index jumped 5.2% from March, representing the fourth consecutive month of increase. In April, international price quotations for butter, Whole Milk Powder (WMP) and cheese rose, as global import demand continued to be robust in anticipation of a further tightening in export availabilities from with dry weather conditions reinforcing the seasonal milk production drop. By contrast, Skim Milk Powder (SMP) prices slipped for a second consecutive month from the February high, underpinned by continued slowdown in demand.

The FAO Meat Price Index increased 3.0% from March, with month-on-month price quotation increases registered for pig and bovine meats and, more moderately, for poultry and ovine meats. International price quotations of pig meat rose sharply due to a surge in import demand in Asia, primarily in China, caused by a sharp fall in the country's pig meat production associated with the rapid spread of the African Swine Fever. Bovine, poultry and ovine meat prices all firmed reflecting an overall tightening of global meat markets.

The FAO Sugar Price Index rose 0.8% from March and now 3.2% above its April 2018 value. The latest rise in international sugar prices was largely driven by Stronger lend support to international sugar prices by affecting Brazilian sugar exports to the world market, as higher encourage producers to process sugarcane into ethanol for local sale. On the other hand, the continued weakness of the Brazilian Real against the dollar capped the extent of the increase in international sugar price quotations.

