Cranex consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Cranex rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.4810.213.483.530.190.150.110.090.060.04

