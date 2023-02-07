JUST IN
Cranex consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.15% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.4810.21 -7 OPM %3.483.53 -PBDT0.190.15 27 PBT0.110.09 22 NP0.060.04 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:32 IST

