Creative Eye Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kopran Ltd, Darshan Orna Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Rama Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2023.

Kopran Ltd, Darshan Orna Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd and Rama Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd soared 17.41% to Rs 4.99 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7292 shares in the past one month.

Kopran Ltd spiked 15.44% to Rs 117.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23238 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd surged 14.80% to Rs 3.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39471 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd spurt 14.21% to Rs 45.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3169 shares in the past one month.

Rama Phosphates Ltd added 12.90% to Rs 200. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5094 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)