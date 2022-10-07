Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd and TRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 140.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 40467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20200 shares in the past one month.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 74.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47759 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 12.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 198.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33052 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 224.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22755 shares in the past one month.

