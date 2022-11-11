JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 72.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 116.97 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 72.79% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 116.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.97127.57 -8 OPM %8.6718.83 -PBDT9.3025.54 -64 PBT6.0522.72 -73 NP4.6517.09 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU