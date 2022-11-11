Kopran consolidated net profit declines 72.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 116.97 croreNet profit of Kopran declined 72.79% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 116.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.97127.57 -8 OPM %8.6718.83 -PBDT9.3025.54 -64 PBT6.0522.72 -73 NP4.6517.09 -73
