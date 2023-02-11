Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 421.24 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 9.86% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 421.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.421.24299.041.182.429.949.039.598.577.697.00

