Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 81.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Creative Newtech standalone net profit rises 32.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter
Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 53.42% in the June 2022 quarter
StepSetGo, recognized as The Most Creative Health App at the Zee Health Awards 2022
-
Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 421.24 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 9.86% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 421.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales421.24299.04 41 OPM %1.182.42 -PBDT9.949.03 10 PBT9.598.57 12 NP7.697.00 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU