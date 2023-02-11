JUST IN
Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 9.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.86% to Rs 421.24 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 9.86% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.86% to Rs 421.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales421.24299.04 41 OPM %1.182.42 -PBDT9.949.03 10 PBT9.598.57 12 NP7.697.00 10

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:29 IST

