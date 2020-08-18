CreditAccess Grameen raise Rs 200 cr via allotment of commercial paper

CreditAccess Grameen has approved allotment of Commercial papers (CPS) in favour of SBI-SG Global Securities Services for Rs.200 crores in accordance with the guidelines issued by Reserve bank of India (RBI) in one or more tranche(s) and on such terms and conditions as may be agreed to between the Issuing and Paying Agent and the Company, in the denominations of Rs. 5,00,000/- and its multiples thereof.

