CreditAccess Grameen standalone net profit rises 6.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 335.53 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 6.41% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 335.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.43% to Rs 321.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.18% to Rs 1281.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 870.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales335.53249.92 34 1281.33870.58 47 OPM %66.0177.08 -71.8278.81 - PBDT119.65112.15 7 505.53333.39 52 PBT117.60110.63 6 497.74328.22 52 NP76.3171.71 6 321.76212.48 51

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 17:26 IST

