CreditAccess Grameen standalone net profit rises 6.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 335.53 crore

Net profit of rose 6.41% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 335.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.43% to Rs 321.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.18% to Rs 1281.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 870.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

