Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.59 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 8.34% in the September 2018 quarter
Titan Company standalone net profit rises 2.86% in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Simplex Mills Company reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.110.10 10 OPM %45.45-90.00 --272.73-340.00 - PBDT0.17-0.08 LP -0.07-0.27 74 PBT0.15-0.10 LP -0.16-0.36 56 NP0.15-0.20 LP -0.16-0.43 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU