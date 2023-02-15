Cressanda Solutions standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 33400.00% to Rs 23.45 crore

Net profit of Cressanda Solutions rose 2500.00% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33400.00% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.450.07 33400 OPM %6.6171.43 -PBDT1.550.05 3000 PBT1.550.05 3000 NP1.300.05 2500

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

