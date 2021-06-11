Moody's affirms Tata Chemicals' Ba1 rating; outlook 'stable'

-
ALSO READ
Moody's reaffirms Motherson Sumi's corporate family rating; revises outlook to stable
Oil India receives affirmation in issuer ratings and senior unsecured bond ratings
Moody's changes outlook on JSW's ratings to stable from negative
Muthoot Finance gains after Moody's rating action
Borosil Renewables Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Tata Chemicals (TCL) and has maintained stable outlook on the same.
"The rating affirmation reflects the likely recovery in TCL's consolidated revenue and profitability from the trough during the pandemic fallout in the fiscal year ending March 2021. We expect the recovery to sustain over the upcoming 12 to 18 months, strengthening TCL's debt/EBITDA leverage to comfortably below 4.5x and EBITA margin towards 20%," says Kaustubh Chaubal a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TCL will sustain revenue growth across all its businesses, while maintaining its leading position in the global soda ash industry. In addition, the stable outlook continues to reflect Moody's expectation that TCL will retain its measured approach to growth and that it will prudently deploy its cash surplus in new EBITDA-accretive investments.
Moody's said that TCL's Ba1 CFR continues to reflect the company's leading position in the global soda ash markets and its competitive cost structure. This underpins its sustained strong profitability, which will lead to better leverage and coverage metrics. TCL's very good liquidity is also an underlying strength.
The rating also reflects TCL's relatively small scale when compared with that of its global chemical industry peers, as well as its exposure to the inherent cyclicality in end-user markets.
The Ba1 CFR continues to incorporate a one-notch uplift given Moody's expectation of timely, ongoing and extraordinary support from its parent, Tata Sons, should the need arise.
Earlier this week, the credit ratings agency CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper (CP) of Tata Chemicals at 'CRISIL A1+'.
TCL manufactures soda ash and related chemicals, including sodium bicarbonate, caustic soda and bromides. The company's subsidiary, Rallis, is one of the leading players in the domestic crop protection sector, and manufactures pesticides, herbicides and fungicides.
The company reported 85% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 29 crore on a 11% rise in income from operations to Rs 2,636 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The scrip rose 0.15% to end at Rs 749.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU