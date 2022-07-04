Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 12.67 points or 0.38% at 3379.41 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (up 3.43%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.85%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.43%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.15%),PTC India Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.85%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 0.61%), CESC Ltd (up 0.49%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.01%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.55%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.77 or 0.27% at 52766.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.6 points or 0.23% at 15716.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.82 points or 0.27% at 24875.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.07 points or 0.01% at 7716.55.

On BSE,1733 shares were trading in green, 990 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)